Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,190,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

