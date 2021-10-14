Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 984,479 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,812,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Equitable worth $1,212,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

