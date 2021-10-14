Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.33 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

