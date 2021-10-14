GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

NYSE:GXO opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

