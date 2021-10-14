GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.
GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.
NYSE:GXO opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
