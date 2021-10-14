Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

