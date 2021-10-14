Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on UWM Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

