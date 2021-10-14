Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,121,195 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,247,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

