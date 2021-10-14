Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

