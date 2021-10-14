Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.