Fmr LLC Acquires 2,875,747 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $266,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 609,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $2,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.