Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Domino’s Pizza worth $275,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.28 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

