Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Tennant worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. Tennant has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

