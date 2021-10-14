Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

