Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $2.73. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 334,505 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

