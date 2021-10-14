Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

