Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $21.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $20.30 on Monday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

