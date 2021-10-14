Analysts Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $33.20

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

