Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $328.21

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.21 ($4.29) and traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.29). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330.51 ($4.32), with a volume of 9,124 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.23.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

