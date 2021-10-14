Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.64

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.64 and traded as low as $43.75. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 277 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHSF. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

