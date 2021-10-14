DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $12.30 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.