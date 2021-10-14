DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $12.30 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
