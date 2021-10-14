Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFTAU stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

