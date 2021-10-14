NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.51

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.51 and traded as low as $64.48. NASB Financial shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 675 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.13.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

