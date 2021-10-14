Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $484.02

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.02 ($6.32) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.32). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.45), with a volume of 236,936 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 484.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

