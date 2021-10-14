Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.00. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $451.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Iochpe-Maxion had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iochpe-Maxion S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

