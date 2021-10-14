Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

