Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPU opened at GBX 593.90 ($7.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £200.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.84. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 394.50 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.68).

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.