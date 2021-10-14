Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:IPU opened at GBX 593.90 ($7.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £200.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.84. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 394.50 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.68).
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
