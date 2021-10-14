Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

