Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.57

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.57 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.49). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.57.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

