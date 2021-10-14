KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.89

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $20.06. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 85,870 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

