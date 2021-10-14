Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in September

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $27.31.
About Moving iMage Technologies
