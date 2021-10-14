Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in September

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.