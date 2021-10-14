Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.42. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 21,978 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $95.01 million, a P/E ratio of 212.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

