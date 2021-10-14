Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.56. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 655,705 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
