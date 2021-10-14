Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.56. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 655,705 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

