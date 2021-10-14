Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.23 and traded as high as C$25.33. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$25.02, with a volume of 383,308 shares changing hands.

PXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4899995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

