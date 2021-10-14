Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as high as C$14.67. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 4,296 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.78 million and a P/E ratio of 214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 529.41%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

