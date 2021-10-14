UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.69

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and traded as high as $57.28. UCB shares last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 9,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

