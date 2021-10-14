Mirrored Twitter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,017.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $25,017.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $64.14 or 0.00111231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 398,151 coins. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

