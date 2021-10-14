Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPIH opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.