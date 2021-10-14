ICHI (ICHI) Trading 1% Higher This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00007155 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.20 million and $5.28 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00121917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.13 or 0.99993131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.77 or 0.06406354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,852 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

