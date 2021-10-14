Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Purchases 18,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 18,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe acquired 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of ICD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

