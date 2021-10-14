Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Drops By 55.4%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

