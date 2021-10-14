Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe acquired 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe acquired 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe acquired 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

