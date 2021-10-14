SafeBlast Price Up 9.3% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $535,590.13 and $156,933.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,892.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.30 or 0.01047300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00336417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

