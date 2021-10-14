Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

