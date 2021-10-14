2,982 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

FRT opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

