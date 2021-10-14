Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,610,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,030,000 after buying an additional 13,297,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,556,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,167 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CP stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

