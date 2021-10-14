Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG stock opened at $158.52 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.