Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,962 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.01. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.