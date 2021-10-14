Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 513 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in M&T Bank by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

Shares of MTB opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

