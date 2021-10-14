Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,786 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

