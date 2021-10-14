Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 162 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $667.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.23. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $263.34 and a twelve month high of $692.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.